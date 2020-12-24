ORLANDO, Fla. — Evan Fournier gave Orlando the lead with a late 3-pointer, converted a three-point play in the final minute and scored 25 points in the Magic’s 113-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.

Fournier’s 3-pointer from the left wing gave the Magic a one-point lead with 4:17 to play. Following a difficult runner in the lane, Fournier converted another cutting layup and was fouled by Andre Iguodala to put the Magic ahead 108-101.

Aaron Gordon had 20 points and seven rebounds, Terrence Ross had 19 points, Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Markelle Fultz had 15 points and made two free throws with 1:11 to play.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 25 points and 11 rebounds, Goran Dragic added 20 points, and Jimmy Butler had 19 points and seven assists.

Miami seemed to take control in the third quarter when it outscored Orlando 30-23 to take an 83-79 lead. Butler made all three of his shots and scored nine points in the period.

Orlando rallied behind Fournier. He scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half.

The Sunshine State rivals opened the regular season against one another for the sixth time. Oddly, they have opened their seasons in Orlando four times in the past five seasons. The Magic are 5-1 in their six openers against the Heat.