The Florida football program violated NCAA recruiting contact rules on two occasions, and Coach Dan Mullen did not promote an atmosphere of compliance, according to a release Tuesday from the NCAA.

What You Need To Know Gators accused of impermissible visits with recruits



Program receives fine, probation, restrictions



BELOW: Statements from Coach Mullen, AD Stricklin

One of the allegations centered around an in-person contact with a recruit. NCAA rules were violated because off-campus recruiting contacts are not allowed until after a football prospect’s junior year of high school.

In addition, at least one member of the coaching staff also had impermissible contact with approximately 127 prospects who visited the campus and toured the football facilities on their way to a tournament in Tampa.

Mullen agreed that he did not promote an atmosphere of compliance in light of his personal involvement in one of the violations.

The NCAA also released a list of penalties that include:

One year of probation.

A $5,000 fine.

Restrictions on all recruiting telephone calls with football prospects from April 15 through May 31, 2019.

A reduction in the number of football official visits during the 2019-20 academic year by one and in the number of unofficial visits during the 2019-20 academic year by 14.

"Part of having integrity is accepting responsibility and consequences when we make mistakes,'' Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said, according to a statement on the Gators' website. "For over a year we have been cooperating with the NCAA regarding two situations where we needed to be better related to rules compliance in the sport of football."

Stricklin also said: "The first situation involved a group of high school students who stopped by campus on unofficial visits while en route to a 7-on-7 tournament. While today this is allowed under NCAA rules, at the time this occurred it was not permitted. The second involved an interaction between two of our coaches, including our head coach, and a prospective student-athlete at his high school that lasted 15 minutes, which is beyond what is allowed under NCAA rules. Neither of these violations involved impermissible benefits or offers of impermissible benefits, and UF ceased recruiting these athletes once made aware of the circumstances."

Mullen, Florida's coach for the last three seasons after several at Mississippi State, also released a statement:

"Even though this is an isolated matter, I'm still disappointed in the violations outlined in the report. We're going to learn from our mistakes and I'm confident this won't happen again. Most importantly, we'll keep working for the benefit of our student athletes to make our program one our fans and University can be proud of."

The Gators went 8-3 this season and their next game is against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl on December 30.