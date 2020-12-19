KENOSHA, Wis.— The ballparks at the James Santarelli Sports Complex in Kenosha are quiet this time of year.

But unlike today's scene, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a lot of action on the baseball diamond this summer.

“Kids had a great time," said Jim Santarelli, president of Little Leaguers of Kenosha. "We didn’t have any concession or any sales of any product. People couldn’t bring food in, they had to stay in the outfield.”

Those rules were in place to help keep players, parents and fans safe.

Santarelli hopes things will be a little better in 2021.

Kenosha is hosting one of six tournaments in the brand new BPA Dairyland Series— a youth baseball tournament with the Baseball Players Association.

The tournament in Kenosha will be held on July 3 and 4.

“It’s going to have teams from all over the country, and over 200 teams," Santarelli said.

The tournament series starts in Madison in May.

Aside from Kenosha, there will also be stops in Appleton, La Crosse, Beloit, and Eau Claire.

There's been a lot of planning for this tournament series.

“We’ve been kind of laying the groundwork for this…I bet three or four years ago is when the initial conversations took place," said Matthew Bosen, the director of sales and servicing with visit Beloit.

Bosen said the six cities started talking with the BPA about ways to bring sports tourism to their areas at a convention. At the time, they didn't expect to come up with the six-stop tournament.

“We felt that a cohesive unit of six cities in the state would play very well, would be a very good thing for six cities, but actually for six regions," Bosen said.

BPA estimates BPA Dairyland Series will bring nearly $1.4 million to Wisconsin.

“It’s going to be great. It’s going to be able to fill some hotel rooms, people are going to go out and eat, they’re going to go do some things, spend some money in our shops," Bosen said. "It’s going to be a much-needed impact to some of those businesses locally, because they’re missing that revenue right now.”

Each city is also pairing with a charity or organization to host their tournament.

The Sun Prairie Little League in Madison, Ultimate Sports Weekend in Appleton, City of La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department, Kenosha Little Leaguers, K Cancer Baseball in Beloit, and City of Altoona Parks and Recreation Department were all chosen.

They'll also benefit from the revenue their cities generate from the tournament.

The BPA Dairyland Series is sort of a trial run, but Bosen is hopeful it's something that can happen in Wisconsin every year.