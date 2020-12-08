LIBERTY, Ohio — A longtime Major League Baseball umpire was among 14 men arrested Sunday in an Ohio human-trafficking sting operation targeting individuals attempting to buy sex over the internet.

O’Nora was charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools, both misdemeanors



The 57-year-old reportedly pleaded not guilty Tuesday

Brian O’Nora, 57, of Youngstown, and the other suspects were each charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools, both misdemeanors, authorities said. The Vindicator newspaper in Youngstown reported that O’Nora pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Girard Municipal Court.

O’Nora was arrested in Liberty Township, whose police department was working with a number of other agencies, including the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Department of Public Safety’s Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“John stings deter those seeking to purchase sex – reducing the demand for human trafficking – and serve as a reminder that these crimes are more prevalent and closer to home than you may think,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement. “Hats off to Chief [Toby] Meloro and the Liberty Township Police Department on their successful operation.”

According to MLB.com’s umpire database, O’Nora has been a major league ump since 1999 and has called one World Series and three All-Star Games.

Major League Baseball did not immediately return a request from Spectrum News for comment, but a league official told Yahoo Sports, “We are aware of it and we have no comment.”