DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The 63rd running of the Daytona 500 will happen, but fewer people will be in attendance for the Great American Race and other Speed Weeks events.

The Daytona International Speedway announced safety protocols for 2021 Speed Weeks on Wednesday, which include limited capacity in the stands and new protocols for campers.

While the speedway does not have information on exactly how many people will actually be allowed in the stands, but it does say that six-foot social distancing will be observed. It means fans that already had tickets reserved may be reseated to accomodate those protocols. Fans will be contacted in early January to let them know about new seat assignments.

Fans can opt out of the 2021 events if they wish. Their seats will be held for the 2022 events.

The speedway is also closing its GEICO Grounds Green RV campground through February. Shower facilities will also be closed, so people planning to camp at the speedway during Speedweeks must have RVs that contain their own shower and toilet facilities. There is also a limit of six people at each campsite.

Since those shower facilities will be closed, there will be no tent camping for 2021 Speedweeks.

Fans can expect temperature checks at the gates, and will be required to wear face coverings while maintaining social distancing.

For a complete list of protocols, plus how you can opt out of 2021 Speedweeks events, head to the Daytona Beach International Speedway website.

The Daytona 500 is on February 14, 2021.