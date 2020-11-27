Sarah Fuller, a senior keeper for Vanderbilt University’s SEC championship soccer team, could make history Saturday in a completely different sport.

She could become the first woman to play in a Southeastern Conference or Power 5 football game if she takes the field with the Commodores in their game against Missouri.

According to the university, like many of her fellow students, Fuller was planning on returning home for the holiday break, until Vanderbilt soccer associate head coach Ken Masuhr called her and asked: “Have you ever kicked a football before?”

When Fuller assured Masuhr that she had, he asked her, “Would you want to be a kicker on the football team?"

Soon enough, she was trying out for the football team and was added to the roster.

A senior from Wylie, Texas, Fuller made three saves last weekend as Vanderbilt upset top-seeded Arkansas 3-1 in women’s soccer to capture the program’s first Southeastern Conference Tournament title since 1994.

Fuller called her opportunity to make history “amazing and incredible," but added that she's "trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can."

“Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in any way," she said. “It’s an honor they called on me to be able to do this and help them out."

COVID-19 protocols and restrictions have left coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri. That’s why he reached out to soccer coach Darren Ambrose for some help.

And if she is called upon to assist, Fuller will make history.

No woman has appeared in an Southeastern Conference football game or for any Power 5 gridiron team. Liz Heaston became the first woman to score with two extra points for Willamette in NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997.

Katie Hnida was the first woman to score at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003. April Goss was the second with an extra point for Kent State in 2015. Tonya Butler was the first woman to kick a field goal in an NCAA game for Division II West Alabama on Sept. 13, 2003.

Fuller will be wearing a helmet bearing a sticker that says "Play Like a Girl" on the

Vanderbilt will be looking for its first win of the season against Missouri.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.