Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona has died of cardia arrest at the age of 60 while at his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, according to AP sources. He had been discharged from a Buneos Aires hospital earlier this month after undergoing an operation for a cranial edema.

Maradona, who lead Argentina to victory at the 1986 World Cup, was considered by many to be the greatest player to have ever played the game of soccer. However, he was also one of the sport's most controversial figures.

In a World Cup quarterfinal against England in the 1986 World Cup, he scored what many consider to be the greatest goal in the history of soccer, picking up the ball in his own half, weaving his way through the entirety of the England defense, before rounding the keeper and blasting his shot into the far corner of the net.

However, in the same game, he scored perhaps the most controversial goal in World Cup history, rising above the England defense and punching the ball into the net with his hand. He later remarked that it was a little bit the hand of Maradona, but "the hand of God" who had scored the goal.

#Maradona60 🙌 El paso a la eternidad: capitán y figura de la Selección @Argentina 🇦🇷 en la conquista del Mundial de México '86 🇲🇽🏆



Ante #Inglaterra 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 nos regaló el gol del siglo ⚽😍 ¿Lo recordamos juntos? 👇 pic.twitter.com/dQCSKR6qVk — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) October 30, 2020

In many ways, it was the perfect encapsulation of a player whose personal controversies constantly vied with his talent for centerstage.

Another iconic footballer, Pelé, took to Twitter Friday to memorialize the man he called a great friend.

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

Even during his hey-day as the marquee player for the all-conquering Napoli team of the late '80s and early '90s, he was dogged by allegations of drug use and dalliances with organized crime. At the most recent World Cup in Russia, he made headlines for the wrong reasons, appearing on the terrace of a hospitality suite, seemingly intoxicated and being treated by parademics at the scene.

As a player though, his accomplishments were undeniable. His individual brilliance led Argentina to World Cup triumph in 1986 and during his club career, he transformed a previously unremarkable Napoli team to the best team in Italy's Serie A, at that time the best league in the world, guiding them to two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia, a UEFA Super Cup, and a Supercoppa Italia.

As a coach, he was somewhat less successful. He led Argentina to the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, before they were ousted by Germany in a 4-0 rout. Recently, he'd had unspectacular spells in charge of Dorados de Sinaloa in the Mexican league and Gimnasia de La Plata in the Argentine first division.

The fifth of eight children who grew up in a barrio on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Maradona had two daughters from his first marriage to childhood sweetheart, Claudia Villafañe.

In his native Argentina, the office of the president has decreed three days of national mourning.