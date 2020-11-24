An all-Black officiating crew worked an NFL game for the first time in league history when the Los Angeles Rams faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

What You Need To Know An all-Black officiating crew worked an NFL game for the first time in league history Monday night





Referee Jerome Boger led the crew, which also included Barry Anderson, Julian Mapp, Carl Johnson, Dale Shaw, Anthony Jeffries and Greg Steed



The members of the crew have a combined 89 seasons of NFL experience and have worked six Super Bowls



The first Black official in any major sport was Burl Toler, hired by the NFL in 1965



Referee Jerome Boger led the crew, which also included umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.

When the NFL announced the crew was being assembled last week, league executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent hailed the move a “a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game.”

A historic night.



55 years after Burl Toler became the first Black official in the NFL, our game tonight features an all-Black officiating crew for the first time in @NFL history. pic.twitter.com/YMWFS6Go49 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 24, 2020

Five members of the crew work together regularly. Johnson and Steed joined the group for Monday night’s matchup between NFC playoff contenders.

The members of the crew have a combined 89 seasons of NFL experience and have worked six Super Bowls.

Tonight is one for the books. Hear from the crew cementing their names in history as the @NFL's first all-Black officiating crew. https://t.co/tRpls2N8U3



Barry Anderson, U

Jerome Boger, R

Anthony Jeffries, SJ

Carl Johnson, LJ

Julian Mapp, DJ

Dale Shaw, FJ

Greg Steed, BJ pic.twitter.com/XzuqS3Ivos — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) November 23, 2020

Bucs coach Bruce Arians, who’s been supportive of diversity in hiring throughout the league, applauded the decision.

“Way too long coming,” Arians said. “I know a lot of those guys. They’re great officials. ... It’s a historic night, and I think it’s fantastic.

The first Black official in any major sport was Burl Toler, hired by the NFL in 1965.