ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos say general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Broncos have had three assistant coaches go under the league's COVID-19 protocols — Curtis Modkins, Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell — as well as right guard Graham Glasgow, in addition to others in the building who have also been infected by the novel coronavirus.

The Broncos said both Elway and Ellis are feeling well and will continue to work from home in self-isolation while their health is monitored.

Elway, 60, felt minor symptoms Monday and left his office to work at home. He, too, was informed Tuesday morning of his positive test.

The team said Ellis, 61, who missed a Broncos home game for the first time in 26 years Sunday after feeling ill, was informed Tuesday morning of his positive test. He, too, is experiencing minor symptoms, the Broncos said.

The organization said it is confident, based on contact tracing data, that the two executives contracted the virus independently outside the team's faciliites. Elway and Ellis had minimal close contacts, and none with players or coaches, the team said.

"While our facillities are closed for Election Day, coaches are conducting their game preparation today remotely as a precaution," the team said. "Our organization will remain in communication with the NFL, making all decisions in consultation with the league and based on guidance from medical experts."

The Broncos (3-4) visit the Atlanta Falcons (2-6) on Sunday.