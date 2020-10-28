ARLINGTON, Texas — Shortly after the Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series since 1988 on Tuesday night, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that the team’s All-Star third baseman, Justin Turner, had tested positive for COVID-19.

What You Need To Know Dodgers star Justin Turner was removed from Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night after he tested positive for COVID-19



Despite the diagnosis, Turner returned to the field after the game to celebrate, hugging pitcher Clayton Kershaw and posing for a team photo with his mask pulled down



Turner was the first Major League Baseball player to test positive for the virus in the postseason – a span of 59 days



The All-Star third baseman said in a tweet that he is not experiencing any symptoms

Turner was removed from the 3-1, Game 6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays just before the start of the eighth inning after MLB officials confirmed his positive test. He wasn't on the field initially as the Dodgers enjoyed the spoils of a title earned during a most unusual season.

He returned to the diamond about an hour after the game, hugging teammates, including pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen, and sitting front and center for a team photo next to manager Dave Roberts with his mask pulled down under his red, bushy beard.

“Thanks to everyone reaching out!" Turner said on Twitter. “I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA.”

Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA#WorldSeriesChamps — Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 28, 2020

ESPN reported that Turner was asked to isolate after the positive test but that no one stopped him from returning to the field to celebrate.

Major League Baseball insulated postseason teams in neutral-site bubbles after traveling them across the country during a shortened 60-game season. Turner was the first player since the playoffs began – a span of 59 days – to test positive for the coronavirus.

MLB received Turner’s Monday sample from the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in Utah in the bottom of the second inning, when lab president Dr. Daniel Eichner called deputy commissioner Dan Halem, who was in New York, a person familiar with the call said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details were not released.

Eichner told Halem the result was inconclusive. MLB receives many inconclusive results, so Halem told Eichner to run Tuesday’s pregame sample from Turner. That result came back positive in the sixth inning, the person said.

Halem called Chris Young, MLB’s senior vice president of baseball operations, who was in Manfred’s box at Globe Life Field, then called Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. He notified the dugout or clubhouse, and Turner was removed from the game.

“It was obviously a really unfortunate endpoint of this incredible series and definitely affected some of the joy of winning just because of what JT has meant to us,” Friedman said.

When asked about what happened after the game, Friedman said Turner wanted to take a picture with the trophy. Friedman stated several times that those around Turner had previously been in close contact and said the team would take another round of tests before determining when to leave Texas.

"Now the subsequent tests we’re going to take are really important," Friedman said.

The 35-year-old Turner has been a staple in the Dodgers’ lineup for seven of their eight consecutive NL West titles. A late-blooming slugger who helped reshape the game by succeeding with an upper-cut swing, Turner is LA’s career leader with 12 postseason home runs, including a pair in this year’s World Series, in which he hit .364 and also played stellar defense.

“It's gut-wrenching,” World Series MVP Corey Seager said. “If I could switch places with him right now, I would. That's just not right.”

“We’re not excluding him from anything,” teammate Mookie Betts said.