The term "Bills Mafia" was created by a group of diehard fans.

But now, the team is stepping in to trademark it.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website shows the Bills filed two trademarks for the term "Bills Mafia" this week.

One application is for a Bills Mafia logo.

The other is a standard character mark for the words "Bills Mafia."

If approved, the trademark would allow the team to use "Bills Mafia" branding on merchandise.

The co-creator of the term, Del Reid, owns local company 26 Shirts.

He took to Twitter Friday, saying hundreds of fans have reached out to him about the team taking the term.

Reid says the Bills and Pegulas have reached out to him about the trademark.

"We're looking forward to working with them to ensure that the Bills Mafia community continues to do what it always has done: rally behind the team and support our community," he said.

Spectrum News has reached out to the team for more details.