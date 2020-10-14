One day after the University of Florida announced it was pausing all football activities because of several positive coronavirus cases on its team, the school has confirmed that Saturday's game against LSU has been rescheduled.

What You Need To Know No. 10 Florida's game vs. LSU scheduled for Saturday has been postponed



The game has tentatively been rescheduled for December 12



The Gators are still trying to trace the origin of the outbreak

The game, which was to be played in Gainesville, is now tentatively scheduled for December 12.

Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin had said Tuesday that multiple players had tested positive in the wake of last weekend's game against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.

Moving the game to December 12 is using the league’s built-in bye week before its title game.

Florida-LSU is the second SEC game bumped this week after Missouri-Vanderbilt.

The Gators lost their most recent game to Texas A&M but are still ranked No. 10 in the latest Associated Press poll.

LSU is the defending national champion but has lost twice and has fallen out of the AP Top 25.

Florida paused team activities Tuesday after learning multiple people on the team had tested positive. By Tuesday afternoon, there were 19 cases, according to the AP and Tampa Bay Times newspaper, with about a dozen more quarantined over contact-tracing concerns. Gators Coach Dan Mullen said two assistant coaches also have COVID-19.

Those numbers could increase with Wednesday’s test results.

Florida moved to everyday testing after seeing a spike in positives Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.