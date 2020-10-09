New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Edward Charles “Whitey” Ford has died at the age of 91.

“The Yankees are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Whitey Ford. Whitey spent his entire 16-year career as a Yankee. A 6x WS Champion and 10x All-Star, The Chairman of the Board was one of the best lefties to ever toe the rubber. He will be deeply missed,” said the Yankees in a statement.

Nicknamed the “Chairman of the Board,” Ford was among the most dependable pitchers in history, winning 236 games and losing just 106 — a winning percentage of .690.

"Today all of Major League Baseball mourns the loss of Whitey Ford, a New York City native who became a legend for his hometown team. Whitey earned his status as the ace of some of the most memorable teams in our sport's rich history. Beyond the Chairman of the Board's excellence on the mound, he was a distinguished ambassador for our National Pastime throughout his life. I extend my deepest condolences to Whitey's family, his friends and admirers throughout our game, and all fans of the Yankees,” said Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr.

Ford was also the 1961 American League Cy Young Award winner.

Many took to Twitter to lament the loss of Ford and fellow Hall of Famers Tom Seaver, Al Kaline, Lou Brock, and Bob Gibson in the same year.

The Baseball Hall of Fame has lost Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Tom Seaver and Al Kaline in this horrific 2020 year, — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 9, 2020

Ford’s death occurred in a month when he for so long soared on baseball’s biggest stage, and hours before his Yankees played Tampa Bay in a decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series.

“He would have been the starting pitcher in this game for the Yankees in years past,” former teammate and World Series MVP Bobby Richardson told The Associated Press.

Edward Charles Ford was born on the East Side of Manhattan, about 100 blocks south of Yankee Stadium. He grew up playing sandlot ball in Astoria, Queens, a section of the city that produced major leaguers Sam Mele and Tony Cuccinello and singer Tony Bennett. The blond-haired Ford was nicknamed “Whitey” while still in the minor leagues.

The Yankees signed Ford in 1947 and three years later he was called up in midseason. At just 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Ford was viewed as a marginal prospect. But he won nine straight games and nailed down the 1950 World Series sweep of Philadelphia by winning the fourth game, coming within one out of a complete game.

After two years away for military service during the Korean War, Ford returned to the Yankees in 1953 and, along with Mantle became the core of a team that won 10 American League pennants and five World Series in the next 12 years. Ford won 18 games in his first season back and never won fewer than 11 for 13 straight seasons.

Mantle summed it up: “He was the best pitcher I ever saw and the greatest competitor. Whitey won seven out of every 10 decisions and nobody in the history of baseball has ever done better than that.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.