FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Network.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

The Patriots released a statement on Twitter Saturday following ESPN's report.

Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020

"Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots players tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read. "The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19."

The Patriots have not had any other positive tests yet up until this point.

Schefter says that the team is undergoing "mass testing and re-testing," according to a source, and was supposed to leave for Kansas City this afternoon to play the defending league champions, but their trip is "on standby as they await more test results and guidance from the NFL."

Newton, 31, is in his first season with New England after spending the first 9 seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers. Newton won the league's MVP award in 2015 with the Panthers, and was playing well in New England, replacing longtime quarterback Tom Brady, leading the Patriots to a 2-1 record through the first three games of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.