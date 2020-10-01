NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL postponed Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers game at Tennessee until later in the season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement Thursday came one day after the league said it hoped to play the game Monday or Tuesday. The NFL said a new game date would be announced “shortly.”

“The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," the league said. "The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.”

On Tuesday, the Titans placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: defensive captain and lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson. Outside linebacker Kamalei Correa became the fourth on that list Wednesday.

In addition, outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen missed Tennessee’s Week 3 game after he became infected.

With the two new cases, the Titans' total is now 11: five players and six other organization members.

The Titans and Minnesota Vikings — Tennessee’s opponent in their most recent game — suspended in-person team activities Tuesday. No Vikings players, however, have tested positive and the team's game against the Houston Texans on Sunday is still on.