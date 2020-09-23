The NFL Player's Association (NFLPA) has launched an investigation after reports emerged that a team doctor for the Los Angeles Chargers accidentally punctured quarterback Tyrod Taylor's lung Sunday.

League and team sources told ESPN that the doctor accidentally punctured Taylor's lung while trying to administer a pain-kiling injection related to the quarterback's cracked ribs. Taylor suffered two cracked ribs in his team's Week 1 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

George Atallah, the Assistant Executive Director of External Affairs for the NFLPA, responded to Schefter on Twitter, saying that the union's legal and medical team have been in touch with Taylor and his agent since Sunday, and that an investigation into the incident has begun.

Taylor was hospitalized after the incident, but has since been released. The quarterback, now in his 10th season, did not play in Sunday's game against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert getting the nod to start.

Taylor, who has made stops in Baltimore, Buffalo, and Cleveland in his career before joining the Los Angeles Chargers, won a championship ring in 2012 with the Baltimore Ravens as the backup for quarterback Joe Flacco. Taylor was named to his first and only Pro Bowl in 2015 as a member of the Buffalo Bills. He was the ACC Player of the Year in 2010 as a member of the Virginia Tech Hokies football team.