Say hello to Coach Prime.

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been named the next head football coach at Jackson State University. JSU is one of the largest Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the United States.

In a statement released by the university, Sanders said that he is "truly blessed to be the 21st Head football coach of Jackson State University."

"This amazing HBCU has always enjoyed a high level of commitment academically and athletically," he added. "It's my desire to continue this storied tradition and history of JSU and prayerfully bring more national recognition to the athletes, the university, the Sonic Boom of the South, and HBCUs in general. I am TRULY proud to be a part of the JSU Tiger family. 'I BELIEVE'"

Sanders was given quite the welcome to the university – complete with a performance from the school's marching band.

What an entrance for @DeionSanders the new head coach of @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/0xWttSvrNV — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) September 21, 2020

Sanders told "Good Morning America's" Michael Strahan, who is also the product of an HBCU, why it was important form him to coach at the Historically Black University: "These kids just need ... the playing field leveled."

"I can not wait for this opportunity. If you give us the resources, you give us the same resources that these other schools have, we're gonna prove that there is a highway that takes you from Jackson State all the way to the NFL," he added.

NFL Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl winner @DeionSanders shares why he chose to coach at an HBCU.@michaelstrahan https://t.co/shidnvjhYN pic.twitter.com/Aa2bQp6WSF — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 22, 2020

Sanders echoed this sentiment at a press conference Tuesday, saying that he wants football programs at HBCUs to compete at bigger bowl games and send more players to the NFL.

Sanders is a two-time Super Bowl champion who played 14 seasons in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and Baltimore Ravens.

He is the only player to have played in a Super Bowl and a World Series.

While this is Sanders' first foray into college coaching, he has served as the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, helping the team to three straight league titles and a 42-3 record as a part of their coaching staff.

Jackson State has won 16 Southwestern Athletic Conference Championships, seven division championships, and three HBCU National Championships. The team has produced 99 NFL draft picks and 150 players who have played in the league, including hall of fame members Walter Payton, Lem Barney, Jackie Slater, and Robert Brazile.

"I am thrilled to welcome Deion Sanders to Jackson State University, the City of Jackson, and Mississippi," said Ashley Robinson, JSU's Vice President and Director of Athletics. "Coach Sanders is student-athlete centered and cares about young men and their wellbeing beyond the football field. We expect to compete for and win championships at Jackson State, and Coach Sanders will help us achieve those goals."