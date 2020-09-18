ORLANDO, Fla. — The UCF Knights are getting ready to kick off its college football season on the road against Georgia Tech Saturday despite the pandemic, fans are traveling to Atlanta for the big game.

Jason Steele and his family are attending.

“We are super excited, not sure it was going to happen actually,” said Steele.

Steele is a 2002 alumni, and they are hoping for a big win.

“I am hoping for a 48-23 win, knock the rust off against Georgia Tech.”

Jason, his wife, and two kids plan to drive there Saturday morning. When they bought the tickets they checked out all the rules inside the stadium in Atlanta.

“You have to a double ply mask you have to wear during any time you are moving, except for eating or having drinks thats when you can take your mask off,” he said.

They plan to sit in the lower bowl with limited seating. The stadium only sold 11,000 tickets, which is 20 percent capacity.

“It looked like they were not a lot of tickets around us so it appeared staggered how the seats are set up so I don't think there will be a lot of people around us,” Steele said.

Stadium officials are not requiring temperature checks to enter and will not require fans to get Covid-19 tests.

Last time the Steele's were in Atlanta to see the Knights play was back in 2017, when the Knights went undefeated and beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl.

This time they are ready to mask up and cheer on the knights.

“UCF, we will be cheering with keys out during the kickoff,” Steele said.