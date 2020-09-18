Reports: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Wins Second Consecutive NBA MVP Award By Spectrum News Staff Milwaukee PUBLISHED 10:58 AM ET Sep. 18, 2020 PUBLISHED 10:58 AM EDT Sep. 18, 2020 SHARE MILWAUKEE — According to ESPN, Giannis Antetokounmpo has won his second consecutive Most Valuable Player award. Giannis' rise is incredible 👏 Sources have told @wojespn that he's won back-to-back MVP awards. pic.twitter.com/UvDzFg0EaG — ESPN (@espn) September 18, 2020 The official results will be released at 1 p.m. CST Friday.