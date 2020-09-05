LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sun is shining bright on our "Old Kentucky Home", but the first Saturday in September will be nothing like the first Saturday in May of years gone by.

The fastest two minutes in sports will also be the quietest since for the first time in 146 years there will be no fans to cheer on the best three-year-olds in the land. 

The sea of women's hats and dapperly dressed gentlemen will be missing beneath the Twin Spires. Classic mint juleps with Kentucky's famous bourbon won't be made. Crumpled betting tickets won't litter the sidewalks of Churchill Downs. You have to wonder will it even feel like Derby Saturday in the Bluegrass.  

At post 17, Tiz the Law is the morning line favorite with 3-5 odds. Honor A.P. and Authentic will flank Tiz the Law at posts 16 and 18, respectively. No horse has ever won the Derby from post 17. Trainer Barclay Tagg says he doesn't think about such things.

4:18 p.m.

 

4:07 p.m.

 

4:00 p.m.

3:53 p.m.

 

 

3:47 p.m.

 

 

3:45 p.m.

 

 

 

3:38 p.m.

 

 

3:26 p.m.

 

 

3:20 p.m.

 

 

3:16 p.m.

 

 

3:06 p.m.

 

 

3:00 p.m.

 

 

2:52 p.m.

 

 

2:44 p.m.

 

 

2:42 p.m.

 

 

2:37 p.m.

 

 

2:30 p.m.

 

 

2:28 p.m.

 

 

2:25 p.m.

 

 

2:23 p.m.

 

 

2:22 p.m.

 

 

2:20 p.m.

 

 

2:14 p.m.

 

 

2:09 p.m.

 

 

2:05 p.m.

 

 

1:54 p.m.

 

 

1:50 p.m.

 

 

1:23 p.m.

 

 

1:23 p.m.

 

 

1:17 p.m.

 

 

1:06 p.m.

 

 

12:54 p.m.

 

 

12:50 p.m.

 

 

12:45 p.m.

 

 

12:41 p.m.

 

 

12:40 p.m.

 

 

12:36 p.m.

 

 

12:31 p.m.

 

 

12:30 p.m.

 

 

12:27 p.m.

 

 

12:23 p.m.

 

 

12:18 p.m.

 

 

12:16 p.m.

 

 

12:14 p.m.

 

 

11:59 a.m.

 

 

11:53 a.m.

 

 

11:52 a.m.

 

 

11:51 a.m.

 

 

11:44 a.m.

 

 

11:42 a.m.

 

 

11:39 a.m.

 

 

11:31 a.m.

 

 

11:30 a.m.

 

 

11:21 a.m.

11:14 a.m.

11:09 a.m.

10:50 a.m.

10:45 a.m.

 

 

10:40 a.m.

10:39 a.m.

10:36 a.m.

10:31 a.m.

10:29 a.m.

 

 

10:24 a.m.

10:22 a.m.

10:21 a.m.

 

 

10:10 a.m.

10:03 a.m.

 

 

9:55 a.m.

9:43 a.m.

9:18 a.m.

.@michaelcadigan is outside an unusually empty @ChurchillDowns this morning. Protests are planned for later in the day. pic.twitter.com/XcZFFkDHDi

— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

8:36 a.m.

8:33 a.m.

8:31 a.m.

8:31 a.m.

 

 

7:36 a.m.

 

 