LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sun is shining bright on our "Old Kentucky Home", but the first Saturday in September will be nothing like the first Saturday in May of years gone by.
The fastest two minutes in sports will also be the quietest since for the first time in 146 years there will be no fans to cheer on the best three-year-olds in the land.
The sea of women's hats and dapperly dressed gentlemen will be missing beneath the Twin Spires. Classic mint juleps with Kentucky's famous bourbon won't be made. Crumpled betting tickets won't litter the sidewalks of Churchill Downs. You have to wonder will it even feel like Derby Saturday in the Bluegrass.
At post 17, Tiz the Law is the morning line favorite with 3-5 odds. Honor A.P. and Authentic will flank Tiz the Law at posts 16 and 18, respectively. No horse has ever won the Derby from post 17. Trainer Barclay Tagg says he doesn't think about such things.
Derby usually draws people from all over the world. With no fans though, many people have been forced to cancel their travel plans and watch from home, reports @AmberSmithTV. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/GSzkeC8QMq— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
Hats, fascinators and other classic Derby fashion can still be found at Churchill Downs. @KaylaMoody found one interesting hat that has a mask to match. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/UpawMGZE3o— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
.@sicard_crystal talked with one man who came all the way from Atlanta to show his support for Breonna Taylor at Churchill Downs. #kentuckyderby #spectrumderby #derbyprotests pic.twitter.com/255Rz6ipjZ— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
For those unable to be in the stands, a bank by Churchill Downs is one area where fans can quickly pull in and see the jumbo screen from the track, reports @Khyati_tv. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/7Iiwn4bFoA— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
This year's Derby season is different for the entire city, especially restaurants and bars along Bardstown Road. @EileenStreet is taking a look at what the scene is like along a usually bustling street. #kentuckyderby #spectrumderby pic.twitter.com/foXXmVltZg— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
Literal crickets audible in the paddock this afternoon. #KentuckyDerby #SpectrumDerby pic.twitter.com/6v3GOCDm37— Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 5, 2020
There's more to this year's Derby than just a lack of fans. As @lachtalk shows, there are interesting angles to follow during today's race. This year is one trainer's 21st attempt at winning the Run for the Roses. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/hoZWDkhYwD— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
.@MichaelCadigan spoke to a taxi driver who lives by the track. It's usually a busy time for him, but he's taking this year off. #kentuckyderby #spectrumderby pic.twitter.com/yiMjmXdu3F— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
For 125 years the Twin Spires have watched over the #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/tqpEOSmLu9— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) September 5, 2020
Spectators taking in the races prior to the #KentuckyDerby. #SpectrumDerby pic.twitter.com/JEdEFh9PNW— Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 5, 2020
Wishing all the luck to Newspaperofrecord, our 2018 Juvenile Fillies Turf Champ, in the Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile this afternoon at @ChurchillDowns!— Breeders' Cup (@BreedersCup) September 5, 2020
Post time is 4:39 PM ET on NBC!
📸 @EclipseSports pic.twitter.com/lkLNXmSKr6
The Spectrum News 1 team was asked to leave the Wagner's Pharmacy parking lot by security for the track, says @Guildford56. People trying to get to the area might have hard time finding a place to park. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/4Wm0WNfQeS— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
The cutest thread on Twitter...— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) September 5, 2020
Baby photos of Kentucky Derby contenders 👇 pic.twitter.com/EEFy8gmIk1
Race 3 is in the books at @ChurchillDowns. One Nation is the winner paying out $9.80 pic.twitter.com/UVLm89nqlf— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
Some people are in the paddock area at @ChurchillDowns, but the area is usually packed. Many people are missing from this year's Derby, including three of the trainers who have horses in today's race, @LachTalk says. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/r80DRNPuYG— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
Most folks aren’t allowed at the Derby this year, but these people were.— Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 5, 2020
Owners, trainers, jockeys and some of their guests are at here the #KentuckyDerby. #SpectrumDerby pic.twitter.com/CYt3BHY7Y4
Race 2 results at @ChurchillDowns pic.twitter.com/kJNEB3Od95— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
Outside of the infield gates at @ChurchillDowns, you can find military police and local law enforcement officers instead of thousands of fans. Protesters are expected later today, @MarioAndersonTV reports. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby #derbyprotests pic.twitter.com/m0a3iXna8r— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
Central Avenue is a quiet scene right now, @sicard_crystal reports. The street is blocked off for police personnel only. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/JsyP9YpO55— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
A Derby without fans wasn't the original plan. @AmberSmithTV looks back at how the annual race progressed to where it is now. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/o9C6FWkFFX— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
Third street by Central is closed off to public. @SpectrumNews1KY #KentuckyDerby #SpectrumDerby pic.twitter.com/wF3YUDDG36— Khyati Patel (@khyati_tv) September 5, 2020
Race 1 is in the books at @ChurchillDowns. 3. Bourbon Resolution wins paying $10.40, $5.00, $2.60. 5, Hog Creek Hustle is 2nd paying $3.80 & $2.40 and in third 4, Midnight Sands $2.20— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
The 300 level at @ChurchillDowns is one of the rowdiest areas, but not this year. @JohnnyGregg reflects on his experience from last year's more lively Derby. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/DYCECLAQ5j— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
.@KaylaMoody is at @ChurchillDowns where a modified "My Old Kentucky Home" will be played before the race, despite controversy.— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
Spectrum News 1's Digital Reporter Adam K. Raymond took a look at the song's history: https://t.co/eHOTRtwocA #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/rrkHAdV75d
.@Guildford56 explains why fencing is placed around @ChurchillDowns each year to assist with crowd control. No protesters are in the area yet. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/qfrOM0MeBd— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
While @ChurchillDowns may look unusual this year, there's one familiar person at the track: Bob Baffert. He has two more contenders in today's race, @LachTalk reports. pic.twitter.com/X2d8gzvLF3— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
A look at the corner of Fourth and Central Avenue in #Louisville #SpectrumDerby #KentuckyDerby @SpectrumNews1KY pic.twitter.com/iwZA3yTHto— Khyati Patel (@khyati_tv) September 5, 2020
We are celebrating at home, with you. Thanks for staying safe, Kentucky. We're in this together. #TogetherKy pic.twitter.com/AYPoQVbYs3— Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) September 5, 2020
Before the day is over one victorious horse will be wearing the coveted Garland of Roses! @SpectrumNews1KY #KentuckyDerby2020 pic.twitter.com/O5iO9uQ1aH— Kayla Moody (@KaylaMoody) September 5, 2020
Wagner's Pharmacy, a traditional Derby Day gathering place, has made a last-minute decision to close until tomorrow, @Khyati_TV reports. pic.twitter.com/v1UEgVcINg— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
A fairly eerie national anthem here at @ChurchillDowns. pic.twitter.com/atc6LPYKQr— Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 5, 2020
The streets outside Churchill Downs look a little different from past years for the @KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/G6MP4xaFvM— Brandon Roberts (@b_robertsmedia) September 5, 2020
Happy Derby Day 🌹🐎🏆— Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) September 5, 2020
Catch today's races lives from Churchill Downs 11 - 2:30PM ET on Fox Sports 2 and 2:30 - 7:30PM ET on NBC!
It’s a beautiful morning at @ChurchillDowns! Track preparations are underway for today’s races. 🌹@SpectrumNews1KY #KentuckyDerby2020 pic.twitter.com/pILl5a3rkT— Kayla Moody (@KaylaMoody) September 5, 2020
With racial justice protests planned outside of Churchill Downs today, a reminder that the first horse to win this race had a black jockey and trainer. pic.twitter.com/KqDRTc2d1m— Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 5, 2020
Since protests began, we've seen rumors & misinformation circulating on social media, causing unnecessary worry. @LMPD has a plan and is ready for Kentucky Derby day.https://t.co/oeilSjd8Eh— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 5, 2020
.@MichaelCadigan is taking a look at fencing and barricades set up around Churchill Downs. There are also @LMPD and @NationalGuard officers out, part of typical Derby security. pic.twitter.com/arAbLVQgKm— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
Here's a look at the most recent odds for each of the 16 horses racing at the 146th @KentuckyDerby later today. Finnick the Fierce and King Guillermo scratched earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/LZza96s4kN— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
Bus is officially fired up! Let’s keep rolling! Happy Derby Day!!! Go Tiz!!#twinspires #KentuckyDerby #TiztheLaw pic.twitter.com/lXjq9Ku6qs— Sackatoga Stable LLC (@sackatogastable) September 5, 2020
.@michaelcadigan is outside an unusually empty @ChurchillDowns this morning. Protests are planned for later in the day. pic.twitter.com/XcZFFkDHDi— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020
Today is a very different @KentuckyDerby for many reasons. In addition to battling #COVID19, we are also battling inequalities and injustice. For those standing up to make your voice heard today, please be safe. We will continue to work for you to make a change. #TogetherKy— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 5, 2020
Here are the updated scratches for #KyDerby day. First post 11 a.m. - Fast/Good (Lane 1).— Kevin Kerstein (@HorseRacingKK) September 5, 2020
R2: 3
R3: 8, 9
R4: 13
R5: 13-15
R6: 8, 9
R8: 6
R9: 7
R11: 1, 5
R12: 1, 5, 7
R14: 1, 6
LMPD caravan heading down Central Ave. National Guard, LMPD, fencing are all the usual security measures taken for the #KentuckyDerby @SpectrumNews1KY pic.twitter.com/GQgFQB81Bq— Michael Cadigan (@michaelcadigan) September 5, 2020
Happy #KyDerby day!— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) September 5, 2020
📸 @CoadyPhoto pic.twitter.com/kOzSDDbKHT