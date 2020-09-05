LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sun is shining bright on our "Old Kentucky Home", but the first Saturday in September will be nothing like the first Saturday in May of years gone by.

The fastest two minutes in sports will also be the quietest since for the first time in 146 years there will be no fans to cheer on the best three-year-olds in the land.

The sea of women's hats and dapperly dressed gentlemen will be missing beneath the Twin Spires. Classic mint juleps with Kentucky's famous bourbon won't be made. Crumpled betting tickets won't litter the sidewalks of Churchill Downs. You have to wonder will it even feel like Derby Saturday in the Bluegrass.

At post 17, Tiz the Law is the morning line favorite with 3-5 odds. Honor A.P. and Authentic will flank Tiz the Law at posts 16 and 18, respectively. No horse has ever won the Derby from post 17. Trainer Barclay Tagg says he doesn't think about such things.

Sittin On Go wins the Iroquois Stakes at @ChurchillDowns . It's onto the @BreedersCup Juvenile. pic.twitter.com/Mp3KtAtjpR — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

.@MarioAndersonTV is outside of Tim Page BBQ just a few blocks away from Churchill Downs. They're giving free food to those walking down Taylor Boulevard, saying it's their way of giving back. #derbyprotests pic.twitter.com/HdFomFFdDF — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

4:00 p.m. If you’re a true fan of horse racing, you’ll recognize these famous sunglasses anywhere. Curator of Collections, Jessica Whitehead, is back for a final Inside the Vault look at Bob Baffert’s signature accessory. #KYDerbyAtHome pic.twitter.com/o8g4x87kQ0 — KY Derby Museum (@derbymuseum) September 5, 2020

Updated odds for today's @KentuckyDerby. Favorite Tiz the Law's odds are now at 4-5. pic.twitter.com/E7k19gaBNy — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

Once pointed towards the #KyDerby, Rushie wins the Pat Day Mile at @ChurchillDowns. pic.twitter.com/Ov7FecsdsW — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) September 5, 2020

No #KentuckyDerby is complete without a mint julep. We will give you a tutorial to make them at home coming up on @SpectrumNews1KY. pic.twitter.com/anZ9wJmBIs — Amber Smith (@ambersmithtv) September 5, 2020

At Fourth Street Live, the energy is different despite protests just a few blocks away. @Khyati_TV is seeing people eating at restaurants and enjoying today's weather as they prepare for the big race. #kentuckyderby #spectrumderby #derbyprotests pic.twitter.com/vnDHeYtiuU — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

my official Derby picks!



1. Tiz the Law

2. Ny Traffic

3. Max Player



good luck to everyone betting#LachsLocks — Lachlan McLean (@LachTalk) September 5, 2020

Derby 2020 is as good of a day as any to reflect on derbies past. That's what @Johnnygregg is doing. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/porinuv3o6 — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

Here are the winners of Race 8 at Churchill Downs. #KentuckyDerby #spectrumderby pic.twitter.com/MH1kFC9yas — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

The traditional infield puking has been replaced by parking at this year’s #KentuckyDerby. #SpectrumDerby pic.twitter.com/W1Xt2WgiSZ — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 5, 2020

You can find two people fired up for today's Run for the Roses, including two trainers with a horse in today's race. @LachTalk caught up with them. #kentuckyderby #spectrumderby pic.twitter.com/YFVW2AvfEP — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

Fans with Derby tickets can get refunds, if they purchased directly from Churchill Downs. As @AmberSmithTV explains, those who purchased through a third party vendor may not get their full refund. #kentuckyderby #spectrumderby pic.twitter.com/A3g1MAFVSS — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

.@MarioAndersonTV speaks to a small group of protesters outside Churchill Downs, who say they are advocating for "No Justice No Derby." #derbyprotests pic.twitter.com/B3lR2zq8I9 — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

Keeping tabs on who wins each race? Here are the Race 7 results. #kentuckyderby #spectrumderby pic.twitter.com/nDmdBpnWHF — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

After 25 years, Steve Buttleman and his bugle has become an iconic part of @ChurchillDowns. pic.twitter.com/5pwORx9W88 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) September 5, 2020

.@sicard_crystal spoke with one protester outside Churchill Downs who discusses why she's protesting, especially on Derby day. #derbyprotests pic.twitter.com/XqzU5Cx5gB — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

At last year's Derby, @JohnnyGregg had a chance encounter with author and millionaire @grantcardone. They caught up to talk about the pandemic, the Derby, and more. #kentuckyderby #spectrumderby pic.twitter.com/WW0uFoaCsy — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

.@MichonLindstrom spoke with a group set up outside Churchill Downs that isn't protesting, but is making their presence known. They said the city should host Derby until something is done about Breonna Taylor. #derbyprotests #kentuckyderby #spectrumderby pic.twitter.com/3u4kPDKZQU — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

This is the scene on the corner of Taylor & Central pic.twitter.com/Jsu5m2WQae — Michon Lindstrom (@MichonLindstrom) September 5, 2020

.@lachtalk is at another location that's unusually empty: the wagering windows. Betting, however, has moved primarily online. #kentuckyderby #spectrumderby pic.twitter.com/EeyfXvJa4w — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

.@joeragusa spoke to a group set up near Churchill Downs who is questioning why LMPD invested so much in security for Derby day. #kentuckyderby #spectrumderby #derbyprotests pic.twitter.com/42SY6X7MUy — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

As fans feel disappointed about missing out on this year's Derby, some are already looking forward to 2021. @MichaelCadigan spoke to one hopeful fan. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/JoOWkw73wd — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

Some Derby traditions live on this year, even if they're adjusted a bit. One of those includes the garland of roses, which people can watch through a livestream, says @AmberSmithTV. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/myvSEB6DK7 — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

There is heavy police presence on the backside of Churchhill downs. Police say they heard a loud bang. Not sure if it was an explosion or gunshot. They also say they are concerned there may be a child in the house where it originated from. Still investigating pic.twitter.com/boUcUjYSO5 — Michon Lindstrom (@MichonLindstrom) September 5, 2020

Race 5 winners are in from the Downs. #KentuckyDerby #spectrumderby pic.twitter.com/pGOfpKxrBh — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

Your Race 4 results from Churchill Downs #KentuckyDerby #spectrumderby pic.twitter.com/O7fc5yDs3S — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

Derby usually draws people from all over the world. With no fans though, many people have been forced to cancel their travel plans and watch from home, reports @AmberSmithTV. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/GSzkeC8QMq — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

Hats, fascinators and other classic Derby fashion can still be found at Churchill Downs. @KaylaMoody found one interesting hat that has a mask to match. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/UpawMGZE3o — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

.@sicard_crystal talked with one man who came all the way from Atlanta to show his support for Breonna Taylor at Churchill Downs. #kentuckyderby #spectrumderby #derbyprotests pic.twitter.com/255Rz6ipjZ — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

For those unable to be in the stands, a bank by Churchill Downs is one area where fans can quickly pull in and see the jumbo screen from the track, reports @Khyati_tv. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/7Iiwn4bFoA — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

This year's Derby season is different for the entire city, especially restaurants and bars along Bardstown Road. @EileenStreet is taking a look at what the scene is like along a usually bustling street. #kentuckyderby #spectrumderby pic.twitter.com/foXXmVltZg — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

There's more to this year's Derby than just a lack of fans. As @lachtalk shows, there are interesting angles to follow during today's race. This year is one trainer's 21st attempt at winning the Run for the Roses. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/hoZWDkhYwD — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

.@MichaelCadigan spoke to a taxi driver who lives by the track. It's usually a busy time for him, but he's taking this year off. #kentuckyderby #spectrumderby pic.twitter.com/yiMjmXdu3F — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

For 125 years the Twin Spires have watched over the #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/tqpEOSmLu9 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) September 5, 2020

Wishing all the luck to Newspaperofrecord, our 2018 Juvenile Fillies Turf Champ, in the Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile this afternoon at @ChurchillDowns!



Post time is 4:39 PM ET on NBC!



📸 @EclipseSports pic.twitter.com/lkLNXmSKr6 — Breeders' Cup (@BreedersCup) September 5, 2020

The Spectrum News 1 team was asked to leave the Wagner's Pharmacy parking lot by security for the track, says @Guildford56. People trying to get to the area might have hard time finding a place to park. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/4Wm0WNfQeS — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

The cutest thread on Twitter...



Baby photos of Kentucky Derby contenders 👇 pic.twitter.com/EEFy8gmIk1 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) September 5, 2020

Race 3 is in the books at @ChurchillDowns. One Nation is the winner paying out $9.80 pic.twitter.com/UVLm89nqlf — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

Some people are in the paddock area at @ChurchillDowns, but the area is usually packed. Many people are missing from this year's Derby, including three of the trainers who have horses in today's race, @LachTalk says. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/r80DRNPuYG — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

Most folks aren’t allowed at the Derby this year, but these people were.



Owners, trainers, jockeys and some of their guests are at here the #KentuckyDerby. #SpectrumDerby pic.twitter.com/CYt3BHY7Y4 — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 5, 2020

Race 2 results at @ChurchillDowns pic.twitter.com/kJNEB3Od95 — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

Outside of the infield gates at @ChurchillDowns, you can find military police and local law enforcement officers instead of thousands of fans. Protesters are expected later today, @MarioAndersonTV reports. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby #derbyprotests pic.twitter.com/m0a3iXna8r — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

Central Avenue is a quiet scene right now, @sicard_crystal reports. The street is blocked off for police personnel only. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/JsyP9YpO55 — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

A Derby without fans wasn't the original plan. @AmberSmithTV looks back at how the annual race progressed to where it is now. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/o9C6FWkFFX — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

Race 1 is in the books at @ChurchillDowns. 3. Bourbon Resolution wins paying $10.40, $5.00, $2.60. 5, Hog Creek Hustle is 2nd paying $3.80 & $2.40 and in third 4, Midnight Sands $2.20 — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

The 300 level at @ChurchillDowns is one of the rowdiest areas, but not this year. @JohnnyGregg reflects on his experience from last year's more lively Derby. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/DYCECLAQ5j — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

.@KaylaMoody is at @ChurchillDowns where a modified "My Old Kentucky Home" will be played before the race, despite controversy.



Spectrum News 1's Digital Reporter Adam K. Raymond took a look at the song's history: https://t.co/eHOTRtwocA #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/rrkHAdV75d — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

.@Guildford56 explains why fencing is placed around @ChurchillDowns each year to assist with crowd control. No protesters are in the area yet. #spectrumderby #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/qfrOM0MeBd — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

While @ChurchillDowns may look unusual this year, there's one familiar person at the track: Bob Baffert. He has two more contenders in today's race, @LachTalk reports. pic.twitter.com/X2d8gzvLF3 — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

We are celebrating at home, with you. Thanks for staying safe, Kentucky. We're in this together. #TogetherKy pic.twitter.com/AYPoQVbYs3 — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) September 5, 2020

Before the day is over one victorious horse will be wearing the coveted Garland of Roses! @SpectrumNews1KY #KentuckyDerby2020 pic.twitter.com/O5iO9uQ1aH — Kayla Moody (@KaylaMoody) September 5, 2020

Wagner's Pharmacy, a traditional Derby Day gathering place, has made a last-minute decision to close until tomorrow, @Khyati_TV reports. pic.twitter.com/v1UEgVcINg — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

A fairly eerie national anthem here at @ChurchillDowns. pic.twitter.com/atc6LPYKQr — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 5, 2020

The streets outside Churchill Downs look a little different from past years for the @KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/G6MP4xaFvM — Brandon Roberts (@b_robertsmedia) September 5, 2020

Happy Derby Day 🌹🐎🏆



Catch today’s races lives from Churchill Downs 11 - 2:30PM ET on Fox Sports 2 and 2:30 - 7:30PM ET on NBC! pic.twitter.com/Wlpyw5duKB — Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) September 5, 2020

With racial justice protests planned outside of Churchill Downs today, a reminder that the first horse to win this race had a black jockey and trainer. pic.twitter.com/KqDRTc2d1m — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 5, 2020

Since protests began, we've seen rumors & misinformation circulating on social media, causing unnecessary worry. @LMPD has a plan and is ready for Kentucky Derby day.https://t.co/oeilSjd8Eh — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 5, 2020

.@MichaelCadigan is taking a look at fencing and barricades set up around Churchill Downs. There are also @LMPD and @NationalGuard officers out, part of typical Derby security. pic.twitter.com/arAbLVQgKm — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

Today, while we honor a KY tradition with the running of the Derby, we remain cognizant of the community’s desire for answers in the investigation into the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. We continue to move forward with our investigation, reviewing each fact to reach the truth. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) September 5, 2020

Here's a look at the most recent odds for each of the 16 horses racing at the 146th @KentuckyDerby later today. Finnick the Fierce and King Guillermo scratched earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/LZza96s4kN — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

.@michaelcadigan is outside an unusually empty @ChurchillDowns this morning. Protests are planned for later in the day. pic.twitter.com/XcZFFkDHDi — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 5, 2020

Today is a very different @KentuckyDerby for many reasons. In addition to battling #COVID19, we are also battling inequalities and injustice. For those standing up to make your voice heard today, please be safe. We will continue to work for you to make a change. #TogetherKy — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 5, 2020

Here are the updated scratches for #KyDerby day. First post 11 a.m. - Fast/Good (Lane 1).



R2: 3

R3: 8, 9

R4: 13

R5: 13-15

R6: 8, 9

R8: 6

R9: 7

R11: 1, 5

R12: 1, 5, 7

R14: 1, 6 — Kevin Kerstein (@HorseRacingKK) September 5, 2020

LMPD caravan heading down Central Ave. National Guard, LMPD, fencing are all the usual security measures taken for the #KentuckyDerby @SpectrumNews1KY pic.twitter.com/GQgFQB81Bq — Michael Cadigan (@michaelcadigan) September 5, 2020

Happy Derby Day, #TeamKentucky! Celebrate and enjoy all the traditions that make this day so special, but please do so safely. Protect your health and prevent the spread of COVID-19. #MaskUpKY pic.twitter.com/M6kUZ79u77 — Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman (@LtGovColeman) September 5, 2020

7:36 a.m.