GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida has announced COVID-19 attendance and safety protocols for the 2020 football season.

To comply with physical distancing requirements due to the virus, school officials said Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will host approximately 20 percent of its listed capacity of 88,548 in the bowl and club levels. That puts the capacity right at 17,000.

Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required for all fans throughout the entire game. This includes when fans are entering and exiting the stadium.

Fans may only remove face coverings while eating or drinking.

Failure to comply could result in loss of ticket privileges, school officials said.

Other changes to traditional game day activities include:

Tailgating will not be permitted on the UF campus

Gator Walk will not occur in 2020

Gator Walk Village will not be set up for 2020

No Gators Fan Fest

No Spirit teams on the sidelines

Specific information pertaining to ticket ordering and pricing, as well as parking, is expected to be available for fans next week.

The Gators' first home game is October 3 against South Carolina.

One important note: Guidelines for the annual game against Georgia have not been finalized.