ORLANDO, Fla. — When the UCF Knights has its first football game at home in October, a small group of fans will get to watch from the Bounce House.

UCF Athletics Director Danny White says the school is approved to allow 25 percent capacity inside the on-campus stadium for the October 3 home opener against Tulsa, with hope of allowing more fans in later in the year.

The stadium's official capacity is just over 44,000, though the stadium has held more than that in some of its biggest games. The team is expected to play just four games at home this season.

Ticket information will be released on Tuesday. Season ticket owners will be given a number of options.

White made the announcement Monday as part of a statement about UCF Athletics' finances. White says the department is facing a projected $10 million to $14 million loss due to the reduced number of football home games, along with the limited stadium capacity, with another projected $2 million needed for additional coronavirus-related expenses.

The department is making a number of budget cuts to absorb the loss, and is also launching a new fundraising campaign. The full announcement is available on the UCF Athletics website.