LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA's players have decided to resume the playoffs, according to multiple reports.

What You Need To Know NBA players have decided to resume the playoffs, per multiple reports





The NBA postponed all games scheduled for Wednesday, August 26



The move was announced after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their game against the Orlando Magic following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin



Conversations have been going on around the league about how to restart the playoffs, per reports

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news late Thursday morning.

The NBA's players have decided to resume the playoffs, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Wojnarowski, as well as The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, reported that Thursday's playoff games are also postponed, with the plan being a return to action as soon as Friday, with the possibility that play will resume this weekend.

Sources: Players today discussed the sacrifices all of them have made to reach this point in the postseason, and sense of normalcy returning with families entering Disney Campus. Players who voted not to play on Wednesday night understood. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

Per Charania, the players "want to find new and improved ways to make social justice statements," according to sources.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Thursday that "conversations have been ongoing" around the league about how to restart the NBA playoffs ahead of separate meetings with NBA players and the league's Board of Governors.

Conversations have been ongoing throughout the morning among owners, league executives, coaches and players about how the league can restart these playoffs, sources tell ESPN. The players and Board of Governors have separate meetings set to start now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Wojnarowski also reported that many players stayed up until the early morning hours of Thursday discussing issues.

After the Milwaukee Bucks did not take the floor for their game Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, the Oklahoma City-Houston and Lakers-Trail Blazers also boycotted their games.

A number of WNBA, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer games were also postponed related to the boycotts.

Jared Kushner, White House senior advisor and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, told CNBC Thursday that the NBA players who boycotted are "very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially."

Kushner went on to say that "with the NBA, there’s a lot of activism, and I think that they’ve put a lot of slogans out. But I think what we need to do is turn that from slogans and signals to actual action that’s going to solve the problem."

Presidential candidate Joe Biden shared the statement by Bucks players, applauding the players for "standing up, speaking out, and using their platform for good."

This moment demands moral leadership. And these players answered by standing up, speaking out, and using their platform for good.



Now is not the time for silence. https://t.co/hF3dIb7Hde — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 27, 2020

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot multiple times in the back by police Sunday while he reached into the SUV where his three children were sitting.

The shooting was captured on cellphone video and has ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities. Blake is paralyzed from the waist down, his family said.

Police officers unsuccessfully used a Taser on Blake and a knife was found on the driver’s-side floorboard of his vehicle, authorities said. It’s unclear if the responding officers knew about the knife before the shooting.