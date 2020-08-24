LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo offered some advice to teammate Khris Middleton before the fourth quarter of Monday’s playoff game against the Orlando Magic: “Shoot until your arms fall off.”

The Milwaukee Bucks opened the fourth quarter on an 18-2 run to take as much as a 19-point lead

Nikola Vucevic scored 31 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out seven assists to lead the Magic

Game 5 is Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Middleton took the advice to heart.

Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists and Middleton finally came alive with a huge fourth quarter as the Bucks beat the Magic 121-106 to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.

Middleton scored 18 of his 21 points in the final quarter and finished with 10 rebounds after being held to one field goal in the first three quarters on 1-of-9 shooting.

“At times I am too unselfish, so I have to force the issue,” Middleton said.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said it was “just a matter of time” before Middleton had a breakout game.

If the Bucks hope to win their first NBA title since 1971 they’re going to need Middleton to be a consistent scorer and take some of the pressure off Antetokounmpo.

The top-seeded Bucks led by three entering the fourth quarter before Middleton scored 11 points during an 18-2 run on three 3-pointers and a mid-range jumper off an inbouds play to help the Bucks build a 102-83 lead.

“Giannis told just to me be aggressive and that is what I tried to do,” Middleton said.

Middleton averaged just 11 points per game in the first three playoff games on 12-of-37 shooting.

Antetokounmpo finished the game 14 of 21 from the field, but did most of his damage inside the paint where he was 12 of 14.

Nikola Vucevic continued his strong play for the Magic, finishing with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Terrence Ross had 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

“To start the fourth we went through a dry spell offensively and we didn’t execute well,” Vucevic said. “It’s tough when you play well for three quarters. You have to be able to execute and make shots and we didn’t.”

Milwaukee has now won three straight after losing the series opener to the eighth-seeded Magic.

Middleton said the Bucks have improved since the first game.

“Sometimes things aren’t going to go our way and you won’t make shots or whatever, but as long as you keep grinding good things are going to happen,” Middleton said.

Wesley Matthews added 12 points for the Bucks, who can close out the Magic on Wednesday.