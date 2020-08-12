STATEWIDE — So many people look forward to college football in the fall, however, at least two of the Power Five conferences will not play because of coronavirus concerns.

What You Need To Know RELATED: Big Ten Postpones Football Season, Pac-12 Joins

Part of a different division, the Universal of Central Florida is joined by the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Southeastern Conference (SEC) in wanting to push ahead on the gridiron.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said student athletes will practice and play in a safe environment. He said the health and safety protocols are above and beyond what is expected.

As a unified front at Florida State University, DeSantis, athletes, coaches and university leaders supported playing college football this fall.

This comes as the Big Ten and Pac-12 have called off their seasons because of COVID-19 concerns.

DeSantis said college sports are essential for many students all around the state. He called the discussions to postpone the season “misplaced” and said it would crush the dreams of many athletes.

“To take away that season would be short circuiting the dreams that so many of our student athletes have worked for, in many cases, their whole lives,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis said, if it is allowed, he would welcome any players whose seasons were postponed to come play in Florida.

UCF and the ACC are still on for conference play beginning Sept. 19.