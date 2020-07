The developer of Seneca One Tower is welcoming the Toronto Blue Jays to their temporary home with open arms.

Douglas Jemal says he offered the team a place to stay at Seneca One, and that he hopes they take him up on his offer.

He says he just wants to be a good neighbor to the Major League Baseball team.

More importantly, Jemal says everyone is now talking about Buffalo, which is great for the community and the city.

He even gave a "play ball" for the now Buffalo Blue Jays.