NEW YORK — After months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 WNBA season will tip off Saturday, July 25, in an opening weekend filled with marquee matchups featuring the league’s brightest stars — but also with an affirmation for social justice causes.

All 12 WNBA teams will be in action on opening weekend, which will be dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the league. The opening slate of games will highlight the league’s new social justice platform, The Justice Movement.

During the WNBA’s opening weekend games July 25 and 26, team uniforms will display Breonna Taylor’s name, and players will wear warm-up shirts that display “Black Lives Matter” on the front and “Say Her Name” on the back.

“This 2020 WNBA season will truly be one unlike any other, and we’re looking forward to using our collective platform to highlight the tremendous athletes in the WNBA as well as their advocacy for social change,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

“Black Lives Matter” will be prominently displayed on game courts during games, according to the league, and players will have the option to continue to wear Taylor’s name on their jerseys in subsequent games.

The WNBA’s 24th season will take place in a “bubble” at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and will feature a 22-game schedule for each of its 12 teams. The regular season is scheduled to end on Saturday, September 12, followed by the league's traditional playoffs and Finals format.

The opening game will feature a matchup between the Seattle Storm — which includes the return of 2018 MVP Breanna Stewart, who missed the entire 2019 season after tearing an Achilles tendon while playing overseas — and the New York Liberty, featuring 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick Sabrina Ionescu.

In an interview with Spectrum News, Stewart talked about wanting to use her platform for social change.

“We’re athletes, but we’re also people, and we have feelings and opinions on things and we’re gonna voice them and continue to try and create change,” she said.

The WNBA’s opening-day slate continues with matchups between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Phoenix Mercury and concludes with the Indiana Fever squaring off against the defending champion Washington Mystics.