It appears the Toronto Blue Jays will call Buffalo home after all.

The team confirmed in a statement released on Twitter on Friday that they will play the majority of their home games at Sahlen Field.

Blue Jays To Stage Majority Of 2020 Home Games In Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/BxlV7cgieJ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 24, 2020

The team originally had concerns about space and lighting at Buffalo's ballpark, but work is underway to address those issues.

The home of the Bisons wasn't the team's first choice but plans to play in Pittsburgh and Baltimore at major-league ballparks fell apart.

It's unclear how soon the Blue Jays will begin playing in Buffalo but an updated schedule is expected to be released soon.

The Jays' first home game is Wednesday against the Washington Nationals.