If you're planning to see your favorite National Football League team in person in 2020, you'll be doing so while wearing a mask.

What You Need To Know It's still unclear to what extent fans will be allowed to attend games



Those who do attend will be required to wear facial covering



NFL made the announcement Wednesday

The league announced Wednesday that all fans attending NFL games this season will be required to wear a face covering.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy announced the league-wide plan, which was posted to the league website.

A handful of NFL teams had announced individual mandates, but Wednesday's statement was the first from the league on the issue.

It still remains clear to what extent fans will be able to attend games in the first place, however, because of COVID-19 restrictions.