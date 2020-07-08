ORLANDO, Fla. — Live sports returns following a time-out with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Major League Soccer is Back Tournament kicks off Wednesday night between Orlando City and Inter Miami at 8 p.m.

The 25 teams taking part in the tournament will be isolated in resorts, and there will be no fans in the stands.

Since teams entered the "bubble," 13 of 550 players have tested positive for coronavirus.

FC Dallas Soccer Club withdrew from the tournament on Monday after 10 players and a coach tested positive.

This is a long time coming since Major League Soccer shut down mid-March because of the pandemic after teams had played two-regular season games.

Spectrum News’ Pat Welter asked Orlando City Forward Tesho Akindele if he considered sitting this one out because of coronavirus safety concerns and having to leave his wife and young son behind.

"Personally, I didn't consider it. I know some guys did. I got in touch with my wife about it. She's amazing. She gave me her blessing that I can go, and just having stuff like Facetime is really great you know," Akindele said.

Spectrum News’ Jon Alba talked to Orlando City Soccer goalkeeper Brian Rowe, who is having to leave his wife and newborn at home, but he is confident Orlando City has an advantage inside the bubble.

"For some teams, it's less than ideal having to leave families and travel cross country and come into this bubble, for us we've got a single drive and we want to be able to go ahead and win it," Rowe said.

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said the league is keeping a close eye on cases, but they're pushing forward.