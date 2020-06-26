MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) — The Brewers Team Store at Miller Park is set to reopen Tuesday.
Fans are encouraged to wear face coverings in the store to be mindful of high-risk customers.
For the time being, the Brewers Team Store will not accept merchandise returns and fitting rooms will be temporarily closed. Cashless payments will only be accepted as well.
Store Hours:
Tuesday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: Closed
Those interested in ordering in-store pickup can call (414) 902-4750.