MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) — The Brewers Team Store at Miller Park is set to reopen Tuesday.

What You Need To Know

The store will have new 2020 apparel.



Social distancing guidelines will be in place.



Customers are encouraged to wear masks.



There will be no merchandise returns for the time being. ​According to the business, Milwaukee Brewers fans will be able to shop for all their favorite merch with their health and safety kept in mind; Staff will wear appropriate personal protective equipment, surfaces will actively be disinfected, and social distancing will be enforced.

Fans are encouraged to wear face coverings in the store to be mindful of high-risk customers.

For the time being, the Brewers Team Store will not accept merchandise returns and fitting rooms will be temporarily closed. Cashless payments will only be accepted as well.

Get ready for new Brewers gear! The Brewers Team Store reopens on Tuesday, June 30th. pic.twitter.com/LtzXorp5pV — Brewers Team Store (@MILAuthentics) June 26, 2020

Store Hours:

Tuesday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday & Monday: Closed

Those interested in ordering in-store pickup can call (414) 902-4750.