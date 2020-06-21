ORLANDO, FLA -- What could have been?

It's the question Magic fans ask themselves every June; this one more than most.

Twenty-five years ago, Orlando was swept in the NBA Finals by the Houston Rockets.

It's considered a sweep that could have been avoided. Orlando held a three-point lead with 10 seconds remaining in Game 1. What followed still haunts fans in black and blue to date.

Nick Anderson missed four consecutive free throws. That sequence was followed by a Kenny Smith three-pointer with less than two seconds remaining sending the game into overtime.

After Dennis Scott evened the score in the final seconds in the extra session, Hakeem Olajuwon tipped in a Clyde Drexler miss with less than half a second left securing a 120-118 victory.

“We didn’t recover from that," said former Magic head coach Brian Hill. "It just felt like we couldn’t get it back.”

With the confidence clearly shaken, the Magic lost their edge and the next three games.

The sentiments became a young franchise with young stars in Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway would surely be back in this position.

“I believe in our minds we thought we’re going to have another crack at this," said longtime Magic executive John Gabriel. "In fact we’ll have multiple cracks at winning championships but only time would tell if that would happen.”

The Magic have made one NBA Finals appearance (2009) since then.