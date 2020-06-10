ORLANDO, Fla. - Major League Soccer said Wednesday it will return to the field July 8 with a World Cup-style tournament featuring all 26 clubs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World.

A draw for the tournament that will include Orlando City SC will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

In all, 54 matches will air on MLS partner networks. The final of the tournament will be August 11.

"The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play," said MLS Commmissioner Don Garber.

"We also recognize that the death of George Floyd and others has focused our country on issues of racial injustice, inequality and violence against black men and women. Together with our owners, players and staff, the League and its Clubs are deeply committed to creating meaningful and impactful programs to address these issues that have plagued our society for far too long."

The league worked with infectious disease experts to come up with safety protocols. You can read more about those here.

You can read more about the format of the tournament by clicking here.