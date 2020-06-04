ORLANDO, Fla. - At just 22 years old, Justin Tucker feels he’s meant to be a voice for the voiceless.

Tucker played high school basketball and football at Dr. Phillips

Will play final collegiate season at Keiser University

Maintains desire for protests to remain peaceful

"I just want everybody to be united, as well as the black community," he said Wednesday. "All lives matter, but all lives don’t matter until black lives do."

"Black Lives Matter" is more than just a hashtag for Tucker. He’s emerged as a local leader in peacefully protesting police brutality in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death putting not just his voice, but even his body on the line to have his message heard.

"[The police is] supposed to be there to protect us," he said. "So I want them to understand that we’re not against them. We just, we want change, we want everything, we want to be equal."

His roots form his passion. Tucker was a star basketball forward for Dr. Phillips in high school, just one of two players to average a career double-double when he graduated in 2016. He's transferring from Campbellsville University to NAIA Keiser University for his final college season, but his experiences in West Orlando shaped who he is today.​

"There’s rough times. There’s bad times. There’s times I didn’t know where I was gonna sleep," Tucker said. "There’s times i didn’t have nothing to eat. Like, I’m hungry for change.

And he feels as a recognizable face in this community, it’s his responsibility to show others they can speak out.

"For all athletes for any race, I want everybody to understand y’all have a voice. Being an athlete is an important role in this community and every community," Tucker said.

But he says this fight isn’t about winning a championship. For Justin Tucker, fighting for justice through peace is worth everything.

"I’m willing to risk my life for this movement. Like, for real," he said. "I want change. I’m doing this for the culture. I’m not doing this for myself. I’m not doing this for my boys over there. I’m doing this for everybody. I’m not the only one."