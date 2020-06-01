ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla.-- It’s a newfound appreciation.

“Being gone for two months really showed me I need this in my life,” said Matt Icenogle, the program director for Rock Steady Boxing.

“Oh my gosh yes, to walk in the door, it’s a relief to get back,” said Terry Baie, member of Rock Steady Boxing.

As they return to the grind.

“Sending the opening email and getting to call them again and hearing their excitement and cheer about it, that’s another reason why I am so happy we are open right now,” said Icenogle.

After what has seemed like the longest two months ever.

“Rollercoaster is an understatement for what the last two months have been for sure.,” said Icenogle.

The worst part of the ride is over and Rock Steady Boxing is back in business.

“I got back into it as soon as they let us in the door,” said Baie.

Things look and feel a little different now because of social distancing and mandatory mask.

“We had 40 members or so before quarantine happened but once we returned we had about nine or ten that did return so quite a big difference there,” said Icenogle.

Regardless of the numbers and new rules, this return is still a little sweeter than most.

“It’s coming back fast, I can tell a difference when I come back. The first couple of days I was sore but it gives you a good mental attitude also, to me it does,” said Baie.

You see, Rock Steady isn’t your average boxing class.

“Rock steady boxing is an adaptive boxing program for individuals with Parkinson’s,” said Icenogle.

For 78-year-old Navy Veteran, Terry Baie, this gym has become his second home.

“I didn’t know about boxing for Parkinson’s until about a year ago and I thought oh I’m too old for that but then I thought why not give it a try and I wish now I started earlier,” said Baie.

Punching out Parkinson’s while improving his every day life.

“Ive got the best of both worlds, I’ve got a lot to live for,” said Baie.

“I think that’s the biggest reason and the biggest driving force behind why I love doing this so much because I love seeing people improving their life with something I can help them with and eventually not help them at all,” said Icenogle.

Because at the end of the day.

“Age is mandatory, growing old is optional,” said Baie.

And for Terry, finding appreciation for life itself is essential.

“Live it to the fullest I guess that’s all you can do. Take it day to day. One day at a time,” said Baie.​