Chris Nikic epitomizes perseverance.
The 20-year-old Orlando resident with Down syndrome competes in golf, swimming, track and basketball.
Now, he’s taking on his biggest challenge yet: the Ironman triathlon.
Nikic recently completed a Half Ironman, a grueling 70.3-mile test that includes a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run, in eight hours and 25 minutes.
“The ultimate goal is to accomplish this,” Chris said.
With that time, he’s qualified to compete in the Ironman Florida race November 7 in Panama City Beach. His hope is to compete in the Ironman triathlon in Hawaii.
“He has proven that a kid with Down syndrome by focusing on 1-percent a day can do extraordinary things,” said Nik Nikic, Chris’s father.
Chris is attempting to become the first Ironman with Down syndrome.
