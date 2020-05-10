WINTER GARDEN, FLA -- Eighteen holes are hard to come by these days. Sarah Jane Smith's imaging playing eighteen from a makeshift driving range in her garage.

“I’m just over practiced," Smith said. "I usually love practicing. I love hitting balls, but I’m just ready to put that into something.”

With the LPGA Tour on hold due to coronavirus, the veteran golfer is 'working from home."

It's not a hard change considering home comes to work with her.

"I think I’m lucky that my husband caddies for me so we get to do it together,” Sarah says referring to her husband, Duane. “If I had someone else caddy for me it would be like cheating. It’s almost like it’s an intimate thing for me.”

“The highs are amazing and I guess the lows are probably a little bit, well they can be if we let it happen," Duane jokes. "For the most part, Sarah is great.”

Sarah and Duane have known each other for more than 20 years. Half that time, he's been her caddy.

"I'm so proud of her," Duane said. "She works so hard. She's built a life for our little family."

Joining Duane and Sarah on tour is their nine month old son, Theo.

“When Theo came along it was just incredible," Duane said. "She’s been great. She’s enjoyed every moment of it.”

Sarah and Duane spent six months of maternity leave at their home in Winter Garden. Time moved too fast.

“All the sudden we’re in Boca (LPGA at Boca Rio, January 23) and we’re teeing it up and I was like that was so fast. To be honest I kicked myself a little. 'Did I rush it?"

Sarah played in three events upon her return. Shorty after, the LPGA postponed the remainder of the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Golf is on hold, family time is extended.

“Selfishly this extra break we’ve been given for us, it’s been really nice,” Duane said.

Working from home continues. Sarah soon hopes the tour returns to actoin. When it does, home including Theo, will come to work.

“I don’t know how long we’ll do it as a family of three," Sarah says, "but I think we really want to give it a shot and see where it goes.”