The Orlando Magic have received permission from the Orange County Department of health to test players for COVID-19 as the team prepares to reopen its practice facility, a team official said.

A Magic spokesman said Orange County Department of Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino gave the team written authorization to test asymptomatic players becuase there is a robust COVID-19 testing program in place within Orange County. Such tests, the authorization said, would not take tests away from healthcare workers, first responders or anyone experiencing symptoms or asymptomatic within the county.

The NBA is requiring teams receive this authorization before testing players as practice facilities around the league begin to reopen. The league permitted teams to open its facilities if local guidelines allow beginning Friday. The Magic are planning to reopen their practice facility to players Tuesday.

The league has not announced when or how it will conclude its season and is only just beginning to reopen training facilities for individual workouts. The league continues to promote social distancing among players and will allow only four players in the practice facility at any one time -- two on the court and two in the weight room. Players and any staff working with them will have to wear masks at all times -- except for players when they are working out. And all practice facilities will undergo a deep cleaning each night after players use the facility.

Testing though has become a somewhat thornier subject. The league took a public relations hit when several players were able to get tested and identified as positive for the disease even without symptoms in mid-March shortly after the season was canceled and as the general populace struggled to get access to testing.

The league has made it clear it will not return to action until it can be confident it can quickly and safely test players without stressing local healthcare workers. That will now include possibly testing some asymptomatic players in some markets.

According to ESPN, the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers are among the teams who have been given permission to test players. Other teams have to wait for local guidelines and further permission from the league to test asymptomatic players. Many practice facilities also cannot open because of local guidelines.

In Orange County, 1,409 residents have been positively tested for the coronavirus with 35 deaths within the county.

No players on the Magic have been positive confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus.