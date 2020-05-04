MIAMI - Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, who led the Miami Dolphins to the last undefeated team in the National Football League, has died.

He was 90 years old.

The team confirmed Shula's death on Twitter, calling him "the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years."

"He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene.

Shula won an NFL-record 347 games, including playoffs. He led the 1972 team that went 17-0, one of three straight Super Bowl appearances for the Dolphins. Miami won two of them.

Shula also coached Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino to a Super Bowl appearance in the 1980s.

Before coaching Miami, he coached the Baltimore Colts.

Shula surpassed George Halas’ league-record 324 victories in 1993 and retired following the 1995 season, his 33rd as an NFL head coach. He entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997, and the induction ceremony took place at Canton, Ohio, 70 miles from his native Grand River.

Shula became the only coach to guide an NFL team through a perfect season when the Dolphins went 17-0 in 1972. They also won the Super Bowl the following season, finishing 15-2.

The 2007 Patriots flirted with matching the perfection of the ’72 Dolphins but lost to the Giants in the Super Bowl and finished 18-1.

When asked in 1997 if he was the greatest coach in NFL history, Shula said he didn’t know how to measure that, but added, “I always thought that’s why they keep statistics and wins and losses.”

Shula reached the playoffs in four decades and coached three Hall of Fame quarterbacks: Johnny Unitas, Bob Griese and Dan Marino. During his 26 seasons in Miami he became an institution, and his name adorns an expressway, an athletic club and a steakhouse chain.