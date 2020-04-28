ORLANDO, Fla.— Ten years after leaving UCF, NFL wide receiver Kamar Aiken is giving back to the city that helped shape him.

Former UCF Football player gives back to Orlando

Donates 100 meals to ORMC

Hoping to help out as much as possible

“I want to come back to Orlando, I had a real good four years there. This is my post career so this is me doing other ventures. I am also coming there to bring a restaurant to OBT (Orange Blossom Trail), so that’s another reason I am coming to the area to be more there,” Aiken said.

Recently, Aiken teamed up with his restaurant franchise partners, Miami Grill, and donated 100 meals to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

“Them people are risking their lives putting themselves on the front line every day and that was just my token of gratitude towards them,” Aiken said.

Aiken continues to watch his life come full circle while he lends a helping hand.

“I came from a place where I had to work for everything I got. I knew both sides of the fence as you might want to say. I know the people that struggle, the people that don’t struggle, I know the people that is right in between so I just want to be that bridge, be that outlet for someone. I if I could save one person, if I could help just one person that would make me better. I feel like everyone has a purpose and I feel like that’s my purpose and why I am in the position I am in today,” Aiken said.