ORLANDO, Fla. - Less than two months ago, new Orlando Predators head coach Ben Bennett told Spectrum Sports 360 how excited he was to take over the ship.

Bennett is in his first season coaching the Predators

Predators won just two games in inaugural NAL season

Team parted ways with former owner Kenny McEntyre this season

Things changed quickly.

"It’s taken me so long to get in a position, where finally I’m involved with the Predators, knee deep, head coach, part owner, the whole bit, putting together a championship caliber team," he said. "Then all of a sudden, surprise!"

This year was supposed to be a revival of sorts for the Predators 2.0 in the National Arena League. After a year full of legal turmoil and futility on the field, Bennett and a new ownership group were ready to inject new life into the franchise.

"When we took over the team from last season’s debacle, we weren’t starting at ground zero, we were starting at less than ground zero," he said, referring to the team's two-win compaign, paired with a departing ownership group led by former star Kenny McEntyre.

It's not an ideal starting spot for a league that could face issues in the face of a pandemic, with some arguing its small infrastructure would be difficult to support with fans. Bennett agrees it could be difficult to sustain, even as the league plans for a June 13 start.

"If you write me a check for a million bucks, we could do all the games that you wanted with no fans," he joked.

Because through his experience as a player and coach at the arena level, he says the league can survive in these tough times, just so long it doesn’t make irrational choices.

"We could do it," he suggested. "But we’re also a business, we’re in this thing to make a little bit of money. And if you’re gonna do something just for the sake of doing it at a 100 percent loss, I don’t think that makes a whole lot of business sense to anybody."

And he still ultimately believes that come the end of this, the Predators will be here to stay.

"We’ve got a full 10 to 11 months to market it and really do things the right way. I’ve gotta think there’s something there," Bennett said. "People are really dying for something to do, and the Predators was always something pretty fun to do as well."