DELAND, FLA -- Tee it high, let it fly.

That's Erikah Neger's approach on every drive.

"I hit it pretty far," Neger says. "I always tell my teammates. Oh yeah I just hit a bomb. There you go.”

The approach for the Stetson senior is relatively simple. The golf course is her happy place.

"There's nothing else I'd rather be doing."

She's been doing it at a high level her entire season. Neger helped the Hatters to eight consecutive top five finishes. She recently finished Top 20 at the DrDon Thompson Invitational in Hawaii featuring some of the best women's golfers in the country.

“I’ve just been really happy to be part of such a power team, such an exciting team. We’ve had so much fun this year finishing top five in eight straight tournaments so we’re really proud of that.”

The plan was simple. Graduate. Go to qualifying school and attempt to turn pro. Then coronavirus happened.

"It's like a movie. Is this really happening?"

The global pandemic put a temporary halt on sports; more importantly Erikah's senior year. Now the plan has changed.

“Things are changing every second. I think I’ve made a decision then something else pops up. It’s kind of all over the place right now.”

The NCAA has said it will grant spring athletes an extra year of eligibility, seniors included. The option is open for Erikah to return for a fifth season.

“I’m starting to rethink everything for me. Maybe a fifth year is in the cards for me if it worked out like that.”

The plan still isn't finalized but the approach is still the same.

"The gameplan is keep practicing, keep playing and just roll with it.”

And to keep teeing it high and letting it fly.