According to both ESPN and the NFL Network, Tom Brady has reached an agreement to be the next quarterback of the Tampa Bay Bucs. The deal is expected to be around $30 million per season.

How did Tom Brady to the #Bucs come together? pic.twitter.com/xI7DRih1Sg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

The 42-year-old is entering his 21st season in the NFL. He has become the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. Brady holds 15 NFL records including regular season wins by a QB (219), division titles (17), Playoff wins (30) and Super Bowl wins (six).

As Brady hit free agency there were multiple teams at least interested in his services: the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There was also a feeling from many in the NFL world that Brady could, at any point, turn to his owner and coach of the New England Patriots and decide to stay with the only team he has ever played for in his first 20 seasons in the NFL.

Everything changed Tuesday morning when Brady took to his social media pages to thank Patriots Nation and all of New England for his time there. “It’s time for me to open a new stage of my life and career,” said Brady in a post he titled “Forever A Patriot”.

This move signals the end of the Jameis Winston era in Tampa Bay. Winston was the 1st overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Bucs. Many believed he would get a second year in Bruce Arians’ system. This continues a trend that no Bucs QB has ever gotten a second contract.

Brady immediately makes the Bucs a favorite in the NFC in 2020.

And just a reminder – Super Bowl LV is in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium.

