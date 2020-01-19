SAN FRANCISCO — D’Angelo Russell scored 26 points and dished out a season-high 12 assists, and the short-handed Golden State Warriors snapped their longest losing streak in nearly 18 years at 10 games by beating the Orlando Magic 109-95 on Saturday night.

Jordan Poole scored 21 points off the bench and Eric Paschall had 20 points and nine rebounds as Golden State also ended a five-game skid at home.

Markelle Fultz scored 23 points to lead the Magic, who came in with two close victories in three games on their West Coast swing.

The Warriors’ 10-game skid was their longest winless stretch since also dropping 10 in a row from March 9-24, 2002.

Russell and rookie Poole each hit four 3-pointers, and Poole scored in double figures for his career-best fourth straight game and 13th in all this season.

The injury-plagued Warriors were down to nine players again with Draymond Green sitting out because of a sprained left index finger. It’s the sixth game he has missed this season with the injury. Golden State lost guard Jacob Evans III to a concussion on Tuesday night against Dallas.

The Warriors have won eight of 10 at home against the Magic and seven straight.

Evan Fournier scored 12 points in 32 minutes for Orlando. He went through a warm-up to determine whether he had regained enough strength to play after he was sick all day Friday.

Orlando hit five of its first eight shots with two 3s by Fournier and jumped out to a 13-0 lead as Golden State missed its initial seven shots — four from deep — and committed three turnovers before Poole’s 3 at the 7:10 mark of the first quarter. The Warriors warmed up and got back within 15-13, then led 28-25 at the end of the initial quarter.