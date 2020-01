Bills fans across Western New York plan to wear red, white and blue to support the Bills on Friday and especially on Saturday.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is among those urging fans to remember to wear their Bills best.

Let's go #Buffalo! Wear your @BuffaloBills gear to show your support for our team in the playoffs! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/q4Gff0BkDj — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) January 3, 2020

If you're looking for something "Buffalo" to wear, Store 716 is having an emergency playoff sale. The sale runs until 6 p.m. Friday.

You can get your hands on all sorts of red, white, and blue gear.

The store's address is 2495 Main Street in Buffalo.