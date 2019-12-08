Orlando will ring in the new year with one of the biggest matchups on the college football schedule outside of this year's marquee playoff matchups. Two powerhouse schools are headed to the VRBO Citrus Bowl.

Alabama, the preseason favorite to win the national championship and winners of two of the past four College Football Playoff titles, will take on perennial Big Ten power Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, marking the fifth time the two schools will meet. Kick off of the 74th Citrus Bowl is 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at Camping World Stadium.

The No. 13 Crimson Tide (10-2) fell out of the top-10 thanks to a late-season loss to Auburn in their rivalry game. This will mark Alabama's first time outside of a New Years 6 Bowl game since the 2011 Capital One Bowl, the Crimson Tide's last appearance in a bowl game in Orlando. Alabama is 2-0 all-time in the Citrus Bowl.

The No. 14 Wolverines will make their sixth appearance in the Citrus Bowl, going 4-1 with a win over Florida in the 2016 Citrus Bowl as their last appearance in the game. Michigan has split its previous four meetings with Alabama, setting up a rare meeting between the traditional college powers.

The No. 6 Florida Gators earned their spot in the New Years 6 Bowl games after finishing the year at 10-2, with losses to SEC Champion LSU and SEC East Division winner Georgia. The Gators will head to the Capital One Orange Bowl to take on ACC-runner up Virginia. That game kicks off at 8 p.m. on Dec. 30 from Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.

UCF will head to Tampa for the Gasparilla Bowl against Marshall of Conference USA. The Knights finished their season at 9-3, falling short of a third straight bid to win the AAC. The Knights have played three previous times in the Gasparilla Bowl. Kick off is Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m. from Raymond James Stadium.

Florida State will head to the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl to face Arizona State. That game will kick off Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. The Seminoles will play their final game before new coach Mike Norvell takes over. His Memphis Tigers were selected to play in the Cotton Bowl Classic against Penn State, although it is not clear whether Norvell will stay to coach that games for the Tigers.

In Orlando's other bowl games, No. 15 Notre Dame will return to the Camping World Bowl to take on Iowa State. The 10-2 Irish last were in the Camping World Bowl in 2011 and also played in the Citrus Bowl in 2018. This will be the first ever meeting between the Fighting Irish and the Cyclones. That game will kick off Dec. 28 at noon.

And in the Cure Bowl, Liberty will face Georgia Southern. The game will be played at Exploria Stadium for the first time in the game's five-year history. Kick off is at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.