ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City Soccer Club 's has named a former Major League Soccer coach of the year as its newest head coach.

Óscar Pareja earned MLS coach of the year honors at FC Dallas

He also coached in Mexico's Liga MX, managed Colorado Rapids

Óscar Pareja was announced as the team's fourth head coach Wednesday morning.

Pareja comes from Club Tijuana of Mexico's Liga MX. Before that, he was head coach at MLS's FC Dallas , where he compiled a 78-49-43 record. He spent five seasons leading FC Dallas, where he earned MLS coach of the year honors. Under Pareja’s tenure, FC Dallas reached the postseason in four of five seasons.

#Lions have their coach.

Source told me Pareja was the club's only candidate. Held out and got their coach.

The 51-year-old Medellin, Colombia native has also managed the Colorado Rapids, leading the club to the playoffs in 2013.

"I’m very excited to be returning to Major League Soccer and to be joining the Orlando City organization," Pareja said in a news release. "Orlando is an incredible soccer city, with an especially passionate and dedicated fan base. I can’t wait to get started."

Pareja replaces James O'Connor, who was fired by Orlando City in October after a 9-15-10 season. The club went winless in its final eight matches.

Pareja will be formally announced at a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday at Orlando City's Exploria Stadium.