ORLANDO, Fla. — Dillon Gabriel threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns, Adrian Killins rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown, and UCF concluded its regular season with a 34-7 win over South Florida in the War on I-4 on Friday night.

UCF won their third straight game in the rivalry for the first time in program history

Knights senior Adrian Killins scored his 41st career touchdown

USF will not make a bowl game appearance for the first time since 2014

The Knights (9-3, 6-2) were never seriously tested, as they built a 24-0 lead by halftime with a 35-yard touchdown run from Killins and a 32-yard scoring reception from Gabriel Davis. They erased any lingering doubt as to the outcome when they drove 82 yards for another touchdown immediately after USF finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter.

UCF gained 495 yards to the Bulls’ 181 through the first three quarters. The disparity narrowed to 539-250 after a fourth quarter in which the final margin was all that was left to be determined. The Bulls committed three turnovers, while the hosts committed none.

For USF (4-8, 2-6), Jordan McCloud completed 9 of 21 passes for 116 yards and two interceptions. Johnny Ford added 58 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCF: The Knights’ ascendancy as a program has coincided with a marked shift in results in the War on I-4 rivalry. While USF leads the overall series 6-5, UCF won for the fifth time in the seven meetings between the schools since the Knights became members of the American Athletic Conference.

USF: The Bulls seemed out of sorts at times, committing four false start penalties in the first quarter alone. USF concluded 2019 with five losses in its final six games, falling to 4-14 since starting the 2018 season 7-0. As a result, coach Charlie Strong’s job may be in jeopardy.

UP NEXT

UCF: Awaits the announcement of its destination and opponent for the program’s 11th bowl game appearance. The Knights have earned a bowl bid in seven of their last eight seasons.

USF: Awaits the start of spring practice, as its season ended with Friday’s loss.