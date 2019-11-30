FLORIDA — Certain traditions are always a part of Thanksgiving weekend — Black Friday shopping, eating leftovers, and of course, watching football.

UF vs FSU on Saturday

Game kicksoff at 7:30 p.m.

One big rivalry game on Saturday is Florida versus Florida State.

This year's Florida-Florida State game may not have the big game appeal as some of those mid-90's matchups, but make no mistake, there is still plenty on the line for both teams.

FLORIDA STATE

The Seminoles are 6-5. Obviously not where they should be and they know that, which is why they showed Willie Taggart the door. However, a win over a top 25 UF team could provide some positive momentum moving forward and possibly increase Odell Haggins' chances of shedding that interim title and becoming the Seminoles' next head coach.

"Kids know what's at stake, and I always say this: It's a one-game series. Throw out the record book and just get ready to play ball, because both teams are gonna come to play. You have kids on both teams that played against each other in high school and played with each other. They're going out there to play great football to show who's the best. It's just a great rivalry," Haggins said.

FLORIDA

The gators are 9-2. This is a chance to secure a 2nd straight 10 win season which the gators haven't done since 08 and 09. Plus, it's been a hot minute since Florida has beaten FSU at the swamp. The last time was in 2009, Tim Tebow's senior day. It's safe to say Gator Nation would like to see that streak come to an end.

"When you have in-state rivals like this, it is such a big deal. It's not like, hey it's our state against their state, people you don't see. These are people that you see and you're neighbors with year-round and the bragging rights when you have an in-state rivalry game that you win I think are a little bit different than other rivalry games. Not just for us or the team, but for the fans, and for everybody. This is a neighbor to neighbor, not a state to state rival," Dan Mullen said.

KICKOFF

The game kicksoff at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC network.