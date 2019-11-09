Jacob Rainey hit the go-ahead field goal from 23 yards out with about five minutes to play for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Dillon Gabriel and the UCF Knights once again did not have an answer on the road.

Gabriel could not answer, turnining it over on downs after a 12-play drive, capping off a frustrating second-half performance for the Knights in a 34-31 loss at Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla. on Friday.

Gabriel threw for 290 yards and a touchdown. But his two interceptions loomed large, including one that set up Tulsa's go-ahead field goal.

The Knights did not do their job protecting a 28-17 halftime lead. They committed the two interceptions, plus fumbled the kickoff after Tulsa scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter. That led to a missed field goal, giving the team a temporary reprieve until Gabriel's second interception on the night.

UCF's self-inflicted wounds did not stop there. The Knights committed 15 penalties for 120 yards in the game. One took an Adrian Killins touchdown off the board that would have given the Knights more cushion in the second half. UCF would take that one step forward and then another few steps back. That kept Tulsa in the game and bottled up UCF's high-powered offense.

The Knights would outgain the Golden Hurricane 457-353 yards. And UCF's playmakers would make an impact. Killins rushed for 95 yards on 10 carries, leading UCF's cadre of backs. The Knights tallied three rushing touchdowns on the game. Gabriel Davis had six catches for 98 yards and Tre Nixon added five catches for 78 yards.

UCF is back in action Nov. 23 at Tulane. The loss all but eliminates UCF from reaching the American Athletic Conference Championship Game for a third straight year.